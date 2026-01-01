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Safer Facilities. Smarter Operations.

Protecting your business goes beyond securing your network. Uniserve designs, deploys, and supports integrated physical security and smart building solutions that help organizations safeguard people, protect assets, monitor facilities, and create more intelligent operating environments. From access control and surveillance to IoT-enabled building technologies, we help businesses improve security while supporting smarter day-to-day operations.

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Modern Security Is About More Than Protection.

Today's organizations expect more from their physical infrastructure than simply locking doors and recording video.

Modern physical security systems provide real-time visibility into facilities, control who has access to critical areas, monitor environmental conditions, and integrate with broader technology platforms to improve operational efficiency.

At Uniserve, we design physical security solutions that combine access control, video surveillance, alarm systems, intelligent sensors, and smart building technologies into one connected platform. The result is greater visibility, stronger security, improved operational awareness, and infrastructure that grows alongside your business.

Because these systems integrate with our Network & Connectivity, Structured Cabling, and Managed IT Services, they become part of a complete technology strategy rather than standalone security products.

Business Outcomes

  • Improve facility security
  • Protect people and business assets
  • Increase operational visibility
  • Support compliance and risk management
  • Simplify facility management
  • Enable smarter building operations
  • Build infrastructure that scales with your business

Core Services

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  • Access Control Systems

    Secure, centrally managed door access solutions that provide controlled entry, user management, audit trails, and scalable security for facilities of every size.

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  • Security Camera Systems

    Enterprise surveillance platforms provide continuous monitoring, video recording, remote access, and intelligent analytics that improve situational awareness.

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  • Alarm & Intrusion Detection

    Integrated alarm systems designed to detect unauthorized access, notify appropriate personnel, and help reduce operational risk.

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  • Monitoring Solutions

    Centralized monitoring platforms that provide visibility into security systems, facility conditions, and critical operational events.

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  • Smart Building Technologies

    IoT-enabled building systems that integrate security, environmental monitoring, occupancy awareness, and facility management into one intelligent platform.

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  • Environmental Sensors

    Monitor temperature, humidity, water intrusion, power conditions, and other environmental factors that could affect business operations or critical infrastructure.

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  • Multi-Site Security Management

    Centralized management of security systems across multiple offices, facilities, and business locations through one integrated platform.

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  • Deployment & Ongoing Support

    Professional planning, installation, integration, maintenance, and ongoing operational support delivered by experienced infrastructure specialists.

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Why Uniserve

Safer Facilities. Smarter Operations.

Business security is no longer about installing individual devices.

It's about creating a connected environment where physical security, networking, and technology infrastructure work together to improve operational visibility, protect assets, and support smarter decision-making.

Integrated Security Solutions

Access control, surveillance, monitoring, and smart building technologies designed to work together through one unified platform.

Enterprise Deployment Expertise

Experienced teams delivering physical security solutions across commercial, industrial, institutional, and multi-site environments.

Smart Building Integration

Physical security integrated with networking, communications, structured cabling, and IT infrastructure to create connected facilities.

Scalable Infrastructure

Solutions designed to grow with your organization while supporting future expansion and evolving operational requirements.

One Technology Partner

Physical security, networking, structured cabling, Managed IT Services, and infrastructure delivered through one accountable provider.

Built for Long-Term Operations

Technology is planned to improve operational efficiency, security, visibility, and facility management over time.

Building Smarter, More Secure Facilities.

  1. 1

    Assess

    Understand your facilities, operational workflows, security requirements, compliance obligations, and long-term business objectives.

  2. 2

    Design

    Develop integrated physical security and smart building strategies that combine access control, surveillance, monitoring, and intelligent building technologies.

  3. 3

    Deploy

    Install, configure, integrate, and test security systems with minimal disruption to your day-to-day operations.

  4. 4

    Monitor

    Provide ongoing support, system monitoring, maintenance, software updates, and operational optimization to ensure reliable performance.

  5. 5

    Evolve

    Expand security capabilities, integrate new technologies, and adapt your facilities as your business grows and operational needs change.

Related Solutions

What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.

Build a Smarter, More Secure Workplace.

Physical security should do more than protect your facilities—it should help your organization operate more efficiently, respond more effectively, and prepare for future growth.

Whether you're modernizing access control, upgrading surveillance systems, implementing smart building technologies, or securing multiple locations, Uniserve provides integrated solutions designed around your business.

Schedule a Security Consultation and discover how connected physical security can strengthen protection, improve operational visibility, and support the future of your workplace.

Schedule a Security Consultation