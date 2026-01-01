Structured Cabling
The physical infrastructure that supports reliable security systems, surveillance networks, and smart building technologies.Explore Structured Cabling
Protecting your business goes beyond securing your network. Uniserve designs, deploys, and supports integrated physical security and smart building solutions that help organizations safeguard people, protect assets, monitor facilities, and create more intelligent operating environments. From access control and surveillance to IoT-enabled building technologies, we help businesses improve security while supporting smarter day-to-day operations.
Today's organizations expect more from their physical infrastructure than simply locking doors and recording video.
Modern physical security systems provide real-time visibility into facilities, control who has access to critical areas, monitor environmental conditions, and integrate with broader technology platforms to improve operational efficiency.
At Uniserve, we design physical security solutions that combine access control, video surveillance, alarm systems, intelligent sensors, and smart building technologies into one connected platform. The result is greater visibility, stronger security, improved operational awareness, and infrastructure that grows alongside your business.
Because these systems integrate with our Network & Connectivity, Structured Cabling, and Managed IT Services, they become part of a complete technology strategy rather than standalone security products.
Secure, centrally managed door access solutions that provide controlled entry, user management, audit trails, and scalable security for facilities of every size.
Enterprise surveillance platforms provide continuous monitoring, video recording, remote access, and intelligent analytics that improve situational awareness.
Integrated alarm systems designed to detect unauthorized access, notify appropriate personnel, and help reduce operational risk.
Centralized monitoring platforms that provide visibility into security systems, facility conditions, and critical operational events.
IoT-enabled building systems that integrate security, environmental monitoring, occupancy awareness, and facility management into one intelligent platform.
Monitor temperature, humidity, water intrusion, power conditions, and other environmental factors that could affect business operations or critical infrastructure.
Centralized management of security systems across multiple offices, facilities, and business locations through one integrated platform.
Professional planning, installation, integration, maintenance, and ongoing operational support delivered by experienced infrastructure specialists.
Business security is no longer about installing individual devices.
It's about creating a connected environment where physical security, networking, and technology infrastructure work together to improve operational visibility, protect assets, and support smarter decision-making.
Access control, surveillance, monitoring, and smart building technologies designed to work together through one unified platform.
Experienced teams delivering physical security solutions across commercial, industrial, institutional, and multi-site environments.
Physical security integrated with networking, communications, structured cabling, and IT infrastructure to create connected facilities.
Solutions designed to grow with your organization while supporting future expansion and evolving operational requirements.
Physical security, networking, structured cabling, Managed IT Services, and infrastructure delivered through one accountable provider.
Technology is planned to improve operational efficiency, security, visibility, and facility management over time.
Understand your facilities, operational workflows, security requirements, compliance obligations, and long-term business objectives.
Develop integrated physical security and smart building strategies that combine access control, surveillance, monitoring, and intelligent building technologies.
Install, configure, integrate, and test security systems with minimal disruption to your day-to-day operations.
Provide ongoing support, system monitoring, maintenance, software updates, and operational optimization to ensure reliable performance.
Expand security capabilities, integrate new technologies, and adapt your facilities as your business grows and operational needs change.
What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.
The physical infrastructure that supports reliable security systems, surveillance networks, and smart building technologies.Explore Structured Cabling
Secure, resilient connectivity enabling remote monitoring, centralized management, and multi-site security operations.Explore Internet & Connectivity
Operational IT support ensuring security platforms remain secure, monitored, and integrated within your broader technology environment.Explore Managed IT Services
Physical security should do more than protect your facilities—it should help your organization operate more efficiently, respond more effectively, and prepare for future growth.
Whether you're modernizing access control, upgrading surveillance systems, implementing smart building technologies, or securing multiple locations, Uniserve provides integrated solutions designed around your business.
Schedule a Security Consultation and discover how connected physical security can strengthen protection, improve operational visibility, and support the future of your workplace.