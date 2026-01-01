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Managed Backup

Data protection that never sleeps

With Uniserve’s Managed Backup service, your data is regularly monitored, backed up, and ready to recover at a moment’s notice.

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Always-on protection

Whether you're a small startup or a large enterprise, your data needs reliable protection. We monitor, manage, and verify your backups around the clock, ensuring that your critical information is always secure and ready to be restored whenever you need it.

Benefits that deliver

Uncompromised Security

Your data is protected by industry-leading security measures and stored securely in our Canadian data centers.

Reliable Backups

We continuously verify the integrity of your backups, so every file and system is ready to be restored when needed.

Scalable for Growth

Our solutions scale effortlessly with you, providing protection for your business both today and in the future.

What our clients say

“The depth of knowledge and proactive support have made a huge difference for our organization. We know our systems are secure, stable, and well managed thanks to Uniserve’s team.”

MattiBCD Electronics

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We'll help you design a custom backup solution tailored to your business and it's goals.

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