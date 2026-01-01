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Managed Storage

True Canadian storage, strong and secure

With Uniserve's Managed Storage service, you get secure, reliable, Canadian-hosted storage, backed by expert support to fuel your ambitions.

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Storage you can count on

Uniserve's Managed Storage is a secure, scalable solution that gives you peace of mind and keeps your files safe and accessible. Our solutions keep your data safe in Canada, providing the sovereign power you need to run your most demanding workloads, from complex applications to advanced AI models. Keep your data safe in Canada without compromising on the performance needed for your biggest ambitions.

Benefits that deliver

High Resiliency

Your critical information is safe with us, through our robust, built-in redundancy that ensure quick failover and security for your data.

Peak Performance

Through our partners we provide access to the largest and fastest multi-node solutions, ensuring responsiveness and speed.

Custom Solutions

We provide storage solutions tailored to you, including tech partners, on-premises options, and our own Canadian data centres.

What our clients say

“Uniserve has supported our business' IT for years. They are proactive with changing technologies and very responsive to our needs. Turnaround times are consistently impressive and their team is always patient and friendly.”

CoryCapstone asset management

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Our team will build a storage solution that fits your business and keeps you moving forward.

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