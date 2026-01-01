What our clients say
“Uniserve has supported our business' IT for years. They are proactive with changing technologies and very responsive to our needs. Turnaround times are consistently impressive and their team is always patient and friendly.”
Get a full team of local Canadian specialists watching over your technology. Our experienced team uses a best-in-class ticketing system to provide clear, accountable support with clearly defined service-level agreements (SLAs), ensuring timely resolution every time. We offer flexible service packages, including 24/7 on-call and on-site assistance.
“Uniserve has supported our business' IT for years. They are proactive with changing technologies and very responsive to our needs. Turnaround times are consistently impressive and their team is always patient and friendly.”