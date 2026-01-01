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Service Desk

Your dedicated IT team

With Uniserve’s Service Desk, you get a full team of experts monitoring, maintaining, and supporting your technology 24/7.

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IT Experts here for you

Get a full team of local Canadian specialists watching over your technology. Our experienced team uses a best-in-class ticketing system to provide clear, accountable support with clearly defined service-level agreements (SLAs), ensuring timely resolution every time. We offer flexible service packages, including 24/7 on-call and on-site assistance.

Benefits that deliver

Complete Expertise

Specialized support for cybersecurity, data backup, network management, cloud integration, and more.

Reliable Performance

Proactive monitoring and maintenance to keep your systems up, running, and ready for anything.

Future-Ready Planning

We help you align technology with your business goals so you can grow and adapt with confidence.

What our clients say

“Uniserve has supported our business' IT for years. They are proactive with changing technologies and very responsive to our needs. Turnaround times are consistently impressive and their team is always patient and friendly.”

CoryCapstone asset management

A smarter approach to IT

Our team will build a solution that fits your business and keeps you moving forward.

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Managed Network

Fast, reliable, and secure connections that keep your team working without delay.
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Managed Security

Proactive monitoring and advanced protection to keep your data and systems safe.
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Managed Backup

Automated, secure backups that protect your data and keep your business running without interruption.
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