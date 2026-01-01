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Managed Security

Proactive security for uninterrupted business

With Uniserve’s Managed Security service, you get a powerful, integrated defence system backed by a team of experts.

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Safeguard your operations

Protect your business with our comprehensive suite of security solutions. Our proactive approach is designed to fit your unique needs, combining real-time threat detection and response through EDR and MDR services with continuous CVE monitoring and automated patch management. We also empower your team with Security Awareness Training to reduce human risk and provide clear visibility into your public cloud infrastructure.

Benefits that deliver

Dedicated Team

Certified professionals that provide 24/7 monitoring, rapid response, and deep cybersecurity expertise.

Intelligent Protection

We leverage cutting-edge technology to stay ahead of the curve and keep your data safe.

Integrated Security

We provide a cohesive strategy that protects your business, giving you a stronger security foundation.

What our clients say

“The depth of knowledge and proactive support have made a huge difference for our organization. We know our systems are secure, stable, and well managed thanks to Uniserve’s team.”

MattiBCD Electronics

Get started today

Take the first step toward a secure future. Our team is ready to build a defense system that protects what matters most.

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