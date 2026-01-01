Uniserve logo

Connectivity Designed Around Your Business.

Reliable connectivity is the foundation of every modern organization. Uniserve designs, deploys, and supports business connectivity solutions that keep offices, remote users, cloud environments, and critical applications securely connected. Whether you're connecting a single location or a national network, we help build resilient infrastructure that supports business growth.

Discuss Your Infrastructure Requirements

Reliable Connectivity Starts with the Right Strategy.

Business connectivity is no longer defined by internet speed alone.

Today's organizations require secure connections between offices, cloud platforms, remote employees, business applications, and data centres. Every location, user, and workload has different connectivity requirements, making thoughtful network design more important than ever.

At Uniserve, we begin by understanding how your business operates before recommending connectivity solutions. Whether the answer is Dedicated Internet Access, wireless connectivity, Starlink, point-to-point networking, or a resilient multi-site architecture, we design connectivity around your operational objectives—not around individual products.

Because Internet & Connectivity is integrated with our Managed IT Services and Canadian infrastructure platform, your network becomes part of a broader technology strategy that supports reliability, business continuity, and future growth.

Business Outcomes

  • Improve network reliability and uptime
  • Connect people, locations, and cloud environments
  • Strengthen business continuity
  • Support hybrid and multi-site operations
  • Increase operational flexibility
  • Simplify network management
  • Build infrastructure that grows with your business

Core Services

View All Services

  • Dedicated Internet Access (DIA)

    Enterprise-grade dedicated internet delivering predictable performance, reliability, and guaranteed bandwidth for business-critical operations.

    Learn More

  • Business Fibre Connectivity

    High-speed fibre connectivity supporting cloud applications, unified communications, and demanding business workloads.

    Learn More

  • Wireless Internet

    Flexible wireless connectivity providing dependable business access for primary or backup connectivity requirements.

    Learn More

  • Starlink Business Internet

    Satellite connectivity supporting remote offices, rural operations, temporary locations, and business continuity planning.

    Learn More

  • Point-to-Point Connectivity

    Private connections between business locations, facilities, and infrastructure supporting secure, high-performance communications.

    Learn More

  • MPLS & Private Networking

    Private wide-area networking solutions connecting multiple business locations through secure, managed infrastructure.

    Learn More

  • Data Centre Interconnect

    High-performance connectivity linking offices, cloud platforms, and Canadian data centres with resilient, low-latency infrastructure.

    Learn More

  • Network Architecture Consulting

    Strategic network planning, carrier evaluation, redundancy design, and infrastructure consulting aligned with long-term business objectives.

    Learn More
Why Uniserve

Connectivity Designed Around Your Business.

The best network isn't defined by technology. It's defined by how well it supports your people, applications, and business operations.

Business-First Network Design

Connectivity strategies developed around business objectives rather than individual products.

Carrier Flexibility

Access to multiple carrier partnerships allows solutions to be selected based on performance, resilience, coverage, and operational requirements.

Multi-Site Expertise

Experience designing resilient connectivity environments supporting organizations across multiple offices and locations.

Resilient Infrastructure

Connectivity architectures designed with redundancy, business continuity, and long-term operational reliability in mind.

Integrated Technology Platform

Connectivity operating seamlessly alongside Managed IT Services and Data Centre & Cloud infrastructure.

Designed for Growth

Infrastructure that scales as your organization expands, adopts cloud technologies, and modernizes operations.

Building Connectivity Around Your Business.

  1. 1

    Assess

    Understand your locations, users, cloud environments, applications, operational priorities, and business continuity requirements.

  2. 2

    Design

    Develop a connectivity strategy that balances performance, resilience, scalability, carrier diversity, and long-term business goals.

  3. 3

    Deploy

    Implement internet services, private networking, wireless connectivity, and resilient infrastructure with minimal disruption to business operations.

  4. 4

    Operate

    Continuously support, monitor, and optimize your connectivity environment to ensure reliable day-to-day performance.

  5. 5

    Evolve

    Adapt network architecture, increase capacity, strengthen resilience, and support new business initiatives as your organization grows.

Related Solutions

What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.

Build a Connectivity Strategy That Supports Your Business.

Every organization has different connectivity requirements.

Whether you're connecting new locations, improving network resilience, supporting hybrid work, or planning future growth, Uniserve helps you build a connectivity strategy designed around your business—not just your bandwidth.

Speak with one of our connectivity specialists to discover how the right network architecture can improve reliability, simplify operations, and support your business for years to come.

Assess Connectivity Requirements