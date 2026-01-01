Business Communications
Voice, collaboration, and unified communications solutions that keep your teams connected wherever they work.Explore Business Communications
Reliable connectivity is the foundation of every modern organization. Uniserve designs, deploys, and supports business connectivity solutions that keep offices, remote users, cloud environments, and critical applications securely connected. Whether you're connecting a single location or a national network, we help build resilient infrastructure that supports business growth.
Business connectivity is no longer defined by internet speed alone.
Today's organizations require secure connections between offices, cloud platforms, remote employees, business applications, and data centres. Every location, user, and workload has different connectivity requirements, making thoughtful network design more important than ever.
At Uniserve, we begin by understanding how your business operates before recommending connectivity solutions. Whether the answer is Dedicated Internet Access, wireless connectivity, Starlink, point-to-point networking, or a resilient multi-site architecture, we design connectivity around your operational objectives—not around individual products.
Because Internet & Connectivity is integrated with our Managed IT Services and Canadian infrastructure platform, your network becomes part of a broader technology strategy that supports reliability, business continuity, and future growth.
Enterprise-grade dedicated internet delivering predictable performance, reliability, and guaranteed bandwidth for business-critical operations.
High-speed fibre connectivity supporting cloud applications, unified communications, and demanding business workloads.
Flexible wireless connectivity providing dependable business access for primary or backup connectivity requirements.
Satellite connectivity supporting remote offices, rural operations, temporary locations, and business continuity planning.
Private connections between business locations, facilities, and infrastructure supporting secure, high-performance communications.
Private wide-area networking solutions connecting multiple business locations through secure, managed infrastructure.
High-performance connectivity linking offices, cloud platforms, and Canadian data centres with resilient, low-latency infrastructure.
Strategic network planning, carrier evaluation, redundancy design, and infrastructure consulting aligned with long-term business objectives.
The best network isn't defined by technology. It's defined by how well it supports your people, applications, and business operations.
Connectivity strategies developed around business objectives rather than individual products.
Access to multiple carrier partnerships allows solutions to be selected based on performance, resilience, coverage, and operational requirements.
Experience designing resilient connectivity environments supporting organizations across multiple offices and locations.
Connectivity architectures designed with redundancy, business continuity, and long-term operational reliability in mind.
Connectivity operating seamlessly alongside Managed IT Services and Data Centre & Cloud infrastructure.
Infrastructure that scales as your organization expands, adopts cloud technologies, and modernizes operations.
Understand your locations, users, cloud environments, applications, operational priorities, and business continuity requirements.
Develop a connectivity strategy that balances performance, resilience, scalability, carrier diversity, and long-term business goals.
Implement internet services, private networking, wireless connectivity, and resilient infrastructure with minimal disruption to business operations.
Continuously support, monitor, and optimize your connectivity environment to ensure reliable day-to-day performance.
Adapt network architecture, increase capacity, strengthen resilience, and support new business initiatives as your organization grows.
What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.
Voice, collaboration, and unified communications solutions that keep your teams connected wherever they work.Explore Business Communications
Canadian-owned infrastructure supporting secure connectivity between offices, cloud environments, and business-critical systems.Explore Data Centre Services
Public, private, and hybrid cloud platforms integrated with resilient business connectivity.Explore Cloud Infrastructure
Every organization has different connectivity requirements.
Whether you're connecting new locations, improving network resilience, supporting hybrid work, or planning future growth, Uniserve helps you build a connectivity strategy designed around your business—not just your bandwidth.
Speak with one of our connectivity specialists to discover how the right network architecture can improve reliability, simplify operations, and support your business for years to come.