Uniserve provides a full range of products and technology solutions through our Enterprise product portfolio, all delivered from our Canadian facilities. We offer a full suite of services and will customize a package to meet your current or changing requirements.

Our tagline, “Constant | Change” is one of our guiding principals – because business needs are changing regularly, businesses need the underlying technology and tools from a partner like Uniserve, to provide consistency, stability, and the Constant in this world of Change.

Our suite of products and services include:

Managed Services

We’ll deliver a total care solution to ensure your business IT infrastructure is taken care of and supports your business needs. Whether IT is strategic to your business, critical for service delivery, or you are looking at optimizing costs, our packages are designed with your business needs in mind.

Managed Security

Enterprise-grade security solutions, and consulting to protect and secure your business and build a continuity plan.

Cloud Connectivity and Backup

Full range of public and private internet connectivity packages, cloud services and support – all Canadian.

Guidance and Consulting

Consulting, design and project management for your IT, cloud, and security.

Data Centre Infrastructure

Data centre advisory, location planning, and capacity need for international organizations looking to build, buy or lease space in Canada.

Telecommunications

From hosted, pay as you go phone services to full call centre solutions, we have telecommunications packages and experience we can build and manage.