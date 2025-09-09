Welcome to Uniserve Enterprise Services
Uniserve provides a full range of products and technology solutions through our Enterprise product portfolio, all delivered from our Canadian facilities. We offer a full suite of services and will customize a package to meet your current or changing requirements.
Our tagline, “Constant | Change” is one of our guiding principals – because business needs are changing regularly, businesses need the underlying technology and tools from a partner like Uniserve, to provide consistency, stability, and the Constant in this world of Change.
Our suite of products and services include:
We’ll deliver a total care solution to ensure your business IT infrastructure is taken care of and supports your business needs. Whether IT is strategic to your business, critical for service delivery, or you are looking at optimizing costs, our packages are designed with your business needs in mind.
Enterprise-grade security solutions, and consulting to protect and secure your business and build a continuity plan.
Full range of public and private internet connectivity packages, cloud services and support – all Canadian.
Consulting, design and project management for your IT, cloud, and security.
Data centre advisory, location planning, and capacity need for international organizations looking to build, buy or lease space in Canada.
From hosted, pay as you go phone services to full call centre solutions, we have telecommunications packages and experience we can build and manage.
Learn More
To find out more about how Uniserve can benefit your business, please call us at 1-800-688-1946 or email us at business@uniserve.com.