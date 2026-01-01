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Cloud

Cloud services designed for growth

Secure, scalable, and tailored to your needs, our cloud services are designed to keep you moving forward.

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Your choice of cloud, managed by experts

Uniserve provides flexible and secure cloud services that grow with your business without significant capital expenditures. Our experts help you navigate private and public cloud options with solutions that are secure, cost-optimized, and built for your future. We manage and monitor your environment 24/7/365.

Benefits that deliver

Pro-Level Technology, Human-Level Support

Our team navigates cloud complexity with peace of mind, as well as manages and monitors your environment 24/7/365.

Scalable Solutions for Unparalleled Growth

Designed to adapt as you grow, our cloud services allow you to scale up or down easily without significant capital expenditures.

We Don’t Fix, We Future-Proof

Beyond solving today’s problems, we design your cloud environment to support your business’ long-term vision.

What our clients say

"Even though we have an internal IT team, we’ve found that using Uniserve has helped push many of our projects forward. It’s allowed our team to get more day-to-day work completed.”

Michael LProcess Flow

Teaming up with the best

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Our team creates a cloud solution that fits your business and keeps you moving forward.

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More ways to scale

Colocation

Secure your critical IT infrastructure in our state-of-the-art Canadian data centres.
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Desktop as a Service

Empower your team with secure, virtual desktop access from anywhere.
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Managed Storage

Secure, scalable storage that grows with your business, keeping your data organized.
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