Virtual desktops that work everywhere

Uniserve's Desktop as a Service provides a secure, reliable virtual desktop that gives every employee a consistent, unified work environment. Powered by the latest cloud technology and our robust hardware backbone, our solution is designed to support your business as it grows. With no complex VPN tunnels to manage, employees can connect with a single click, giving the power and flexibility needed for today’s workloads and the future-facing demands of AI-driven applications. We take care of the updates, security, and backups, so your team always has the tools they need to stay productive, no matter where they are.