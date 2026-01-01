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Desktop as a Service

Modern virtual desktops

Uniserve's Desktop as a Service delivers performance and security, giving your team the tools they need to thrive, from anywhere.

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Virtual desktops that work everywhere

Uniserve's Desktop as a Service provides a secure, reliable virtual desktop that gives every employee a consistent, unified work environment. Powered by the latest cloud technology and our robust hardware backbone, our solution is designed to support your business as it grows. With no complex VPN tunnels to manage, employees can connect with a single click, giving the power and flexibility needed for today’s workloads and the future-facing demands of AI-driven applications. We take care of the updates, security, and backups, so your team always has the tools they need to stay productive, no matter where they are.

Benefits that deliver

Trust & Reliability

Our Canadian-hosted solution includes enterprise-grade security, managed updates, and daily backups to keep your data secure.

Designed for Ambition

Easily scale from 5 to 5,000 employees. Our flexible, monthly model gives you cost certainty and simple on-boarding for new staff.

Future-Ready Tech

From any device, your team gets a unified desktop experience with all their applications and files, ready for today's hybrid work world.

What our clients say

"Working with Uniserve has been a consistently positive experience. They are professional, responsive, and collaborative in their approach. They communicate clearly and in a timely fashion, which makes my job smooth.”

CoryCapstone asset management

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Our team will build a virtual desktop solution that fits your business and keeps you moving forward.

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