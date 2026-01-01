Half Rack (21U)
10 Mbit
- 10 Mbit unlimited bandwidth
- 20A 208V dedicated power
Colocation is a strategic move to optimize your IT infrastructure. By partnering with Uniserve, you maintain physical control of your equipment while leveraging a secure, reliable, and scalable environment. You get the best of both worlds: the cost-effectiveness of shared infrastructure with the performance and customization of a professionally managed data centre.
Choose from our scalable colocation plans, designed to meet your specific needs for space, power, and bandwidth.
10 Mbit
100 Mbit
10 Mbit
100 Mbit
Compare the differences in power, bandwidth, and upgradeability to find the right plan for your needs.
PLAN
UPGRADABLE BY 20A POWER (MAX 60A)
UPGRADABLE TO 1 GBIT / 10 GBIT
Half Rack (21U) with 10 Mbit
-
-
Half Rack (21U) with 100 Mbit
-
Yes
Full Rack (42U) with 10 Mbit
Yes
-
Full Rack (42U) with 100 Mbit
Yes
Yes
“The depth of knowledge and proactive support have made a huge difference for our organization. We know our systems are secure, stable, and well managed thanks to Uniserve’s team.”