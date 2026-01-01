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Colocation

Your technology, secure and ready

House your servers in Uniserve's secure, reliable colocation environment with the infrastructure and security of a dedicated data centre while maintaining full control of your equipment.

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Strategic colocation for optimized IT

Colocation is a strategic move to optimize your IT infrastructure. By partnering with Uniserve, you maintain physical control of your equipment while leveraging a secure, reliable, and scalable environment. You get the best of both worlds: the cost-effectiveness of shared infrastructure with the performance and customization of a professionally managed data centre.

Benefits that deliver

Secure & Reliable Infrastructure

Your assets are protected by our secure facility and redundant infrastructure, ensuring high availability and uptime.

Scalability for Growth

We offer flexible options, from half to full racks, and scalable power and bandwidth, allowing you to easily grow your footprint as business needs evolve.

Disaster Recovery Readiness

Our secure, off-site facility provides a key component for your robust disaster recovery strategy.

Cost-Effectiveness

Reduce the significant capital expenditure and ongoing costs associated with building and maintaining a private data centre.

Superior Connectivity

Benefit from access to premium network carriers and a wide range of connectivity options to meet your specific bandwidth needs.

24/7 Access & Support

Enjoy round-the-clock access to your equipment and peace of mind with our continuous monitoring and expert support.
Colocation Plans

Choose your plan

Choose from our scalable colocation plans, designed to meet your specific needs for space, power, and bandwidth.

Half Rack (21U)

10 Mbit

  • 10 Mbit unlimited bandwidth
  • 20A 208V dedicated power

Half Rack (21U)

100 Mbit

  • 100 Mbit unlimited bandwidth
  • Upgradable up to 10 Gbit
  • 20A 208V dedicated power

Full Rack (42U)

10 Mbit

  • 10 Mbit unlimited bandwidth
  • 20A 208V dedicated power
  • Upgradable up to 60A Power

Full Rack (42U)

100 Mbit

  • 100 Mbit unlimited bandwidth
  • Upgradable up to 10 Gbit
  • 20A 208V dedicated power
  • Upgradable up to 60A Power

All plans include

Reliable & Dedicated Power

Every plan includes a dedicated 20A 208V power circuit with a 3200 VA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) for a consistent, stable power supply.

Unlimited Data Transfer

No matter your connection speed, all of our colocation plans come with unlimited bandwidth, so you'll never face surprise data charges.

Compare our plans

Compare the differences in power, bandwidth, and upgradeability to find the right plan for your needs.

PLAN

UPGRADABLE BY 20A POWER (MAX 60A)

UPGRADABLE TO 1 GBIT / 10 GBIT

Half Rack (21U) with 10 Mbit

-

-

Half Rack (21U) with 100 Mbit

-

Yes

Full Rack (42U) with 10 Mbit

Yes

-

Full Rack (42U) with 100 Mbit

Yes

Yes

What our clients say

“The depth of knowledge and proactive support have made a huge difference for our organization. We know our systems are secure, stable, and well managed thanks to Uniserve’s team.”

MattiBCD Electronics

Get started today

Our team will build a storage solution that fits your business and keeps you moving forward.

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