Technology Solutions Built Around Your Business.
Technology should help your organization move faster, operate more efficiently, and prepare confidently for what's next. Uniserve brings together Managed IT Services, Network & Connectivity, and Data Centre & Cloud into one integrated technology platform - providing organizations with a single accountable partner for the infrastructure, services, and expertise that keep business running.
One Partner. Every Layer of Your Technology.
Managing multiple technology providers creates unnecessary complexity.
Different vendors for IT support, networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, communications, and data centres often result in fragmented accountability, inconsistent support, and disconnected technology strategies.
Uniserve simplifies technology by delivering an integrated portfolio of services designed around business outcomes rather than technical silos
Whether you're modernizing infrastructure, strengthening cybersecurity, supporting hybrid work, or preparing for future growth, our experienced Canadian team helps you build a technology environment that is secure, scalable, and ready for what's next,
Our Solution Areas
- EXPLORE MANAGED IT SERVICES
Managed IT Services
We operate your technology.
Technology that keeps your organization secure, productive, and operating at its best. Our Managed IT Services combine proactive support, cybersecurity, backup and disaster recovery, strategic technology planning, and governance into one integrated service model that helps reduce complexity while improving operational performance.
- EXPLORE NETWORK & CONNECTIVITY
Network & Connectivity
We connect your business.
Connecting people, locations, and technology. From enterprise connectivity and business communications to structured cabling, physical security, smart buildings, and workplace collaboration technologies, we design and support the infrastructure that keeps organizations connected.
- EXPLORE DATA CENTRE & CLOUD
Data Centre & Cloud
We provide the infrastructure that powers both.
Canadian infrastructure designed for resilience, performance, and growth. Our Canadian-owned data centres, cloud infrastructure, enterprise storage, virtualization. and business continuity services provide the secure foundation modern organizations need to support critical workloads and long-term digital transformation.
One Integrated Technology Partner.View All
Technology performs best when every component works together.
Business-First Approach
Solutions designed around business objectives - not individual products.
Canadian Infrastructure
Canadian-owned infrastructure supporting security, sovereignty, compliance, and long-term operational confidence.
Integrated Service Delivery
Managed IT Services, Network & Connectivity, and Data Centre & Cloud delivered through one experienced team.
One Accountable Partner
From strategic planning and implementation to ongoing support and future growth, one trusted partner responsible for your technology environment.
Built for What's Next
Technology strategies designed to evolve alongside your business.
News and Insights
What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.
Let's Build Your Technology Strategy Together.
Whether you're evaluating a single service or looking for a long-term technology partner, Uniserve can help you simplify operations, reduce complexity, and build an infrastructure platform that supports your business today and prepares you for tomorrow.
Speak with one of our technology specialists to explore the right solution for your organization.