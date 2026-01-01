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Communication Without Boundaries.

The modern workplace isn't limited by offices, locations, or devices. Uniserve delivers integrated business communications solutions that connect employees, customers, and teams through voice, video, messaging, and collaboration platforms designed for today's flexible workplace. Whether your workforce is in the office, remote, or spread across multiple locations, we help people communicate clearly, securely, and efficiently.

Modernize Your Communications

Modern Communication Starts with Better Collaboration.

Business communication has evolved far beyond traditional phone systems.

Today's organizations rely on voice, video, messaging, conferencing, and collaboration tools that allow employees to work together from anywhere. Customers expect seamless communication, while employees need flexible tools that support productivity regardless of location.

At Uniserve, we design business communications around how your organization works—not around legacy telephone systems. By integrating voice services, Microsoft Teams, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), conferencing, and cloud communications into one platform, we help organizations improve collaboration, simplify administration, and support hybrid work environments.

Because Business Communications integrates with our broader Network & Connectivity and Managed IT Services platforms, your communications environment becomes part of a secure, resilient technology strategy built for long-term success.

Business Outcomes

  • Improve collaboration across your organization
  • Support hybrid and remote work
  • Simplify business communications
  • Improve customer responsiveness
  • Increase employee productivity
  • Modernize workplace technology
  • Build communications that grow with your business

Core Services

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  • Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)

    Cloud-based communications that combine voice, messaging, video, presence, and collaboration into one integrated platform.

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  • Business Telephone Systems

    Modern cloud and on-premises business phone solutions designed for reliability, flexibility, and professional communications.

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  • Microsoft Teams Calling

    Enable enterprise-grade calling directly within Microsoft Teams, bringing voice and collaboration together in one familiar workspace.

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  • Teams Direct Routing

    Integrate Microsoft Teams with enterprise telephony services while maintaining flexibility, control, and advanced calling capabilities.

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  • SIP Trunking

    Modern voice connectivity that supports scalable business communications while reducing infrastructure complexity and improving flexibility.

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  • Audio Conferencing

    Reliable conferencing solutions that support productive meetings between employees, customers, partners, and remote teams.

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  • Video Conferencing

    Integrated video collaboration platforms that improve communication across offices, remote locations, and hybrid work environments.

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  • Multi-Location Communications

    Unified communications platforms support organizations with multiple offices, distributed workforces, and geographically dispersed teams.

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Why Uniserve

Communication Without Boundaries.

Business communications should connect people—not create complexity.

Modern Collaboration Platforms

Voice, messaging, conferencing, and collaboration integrated into one communications environment.

Hybrid Workforce Support

Flexible communication solutions designed for office-based, remote, and hybrid employees.

Microsoft Teams Expertise

Specialized experience integrating Teams Calling and Direct Routing into modern business environments.

Reliable Business Communications

Enterprise-grade communications designed for availability, security, and operational continuity.

Integrated Technology Platform

Communications working seamlessly with Managed IT Services, Network & Connectivity, and Cloud Infrastructure.

Built for Business Growth

Communication platforms designed to scale alongside your organization.

Building Communications Around the Way You Work.

  1. 1

    Assess

    Understand how your employees communicate, collaborate, and support customers across offices, remote locations, and mobile environments.

  2. 2

    Design

    Develop a communications strategy that combines voice, collaboration, conferencing, Microsoft Teams, and UCaaS technologies aligned with your business goals.

  3. 3

    Deploy

    Implement communication platforms, migrate users, integrate collaboration tools, and configure business communications with minimal disruption.

  4. 4

    Support

    Provide ongoing administration, monitoring, user support, updates, and optimization to keep your communications environment performing reliably.

  5. 5

    Evolve

    Expand capabilities, support new locations, integrate emerging collaboration technologies, and continually improve the employee communication experience.

Related Solutions

What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.

Build a Better Communication Experience.

Modern business depends on more than making phone calls.

Whether you're replacing legacy phone systems, implementing Microsoft Teams Calling, supporting hybrid work, or modernizing your communications platform, Uniserve helps you create an environment where employees collaborate more effectively and customers stay connected.

Speak with one of our communications specialists to discover how a modern communications strategy can improve productivity, simplify collaboration, and support the future of your business.

Modernize Your Communications