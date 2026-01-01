Internet & Connectivity
Reliable business connectivity providing the network foundation modern communications platforms depend on.Explore Internet & Connectivity
The modern workplace isn't limited by offices, locations, or devices. Uniserve delivers integrated business communications solutions that connect employees, customers, and teams through voice, video, messaging, and collaboration platforms designed for today's flexible workplace. Whether your workforce is in the office, remote, or spread across multiple locations, we help people communicate clearly, securely, and efficiently.
Business communication has evolved far beyond traditional phone systems.
Today's organizations rely on voice, video, messaging, conferencing, and collaboration tools that allow employees to work together from anywhere. Customers expect seamless communication, while employees need flexible tools that support productivity regardless of location.
At Uniserve, we design business communications around how your organization works—not around legacy telephone systems. By integrating voice services, Microsoft Teams, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), conferencing, and cloud communications into one platform, we help organizations improve collaboration, simplify administration, and support hybrid work environments.
Because Business Communications integrates with our broader Network & Connectivity and Managed IT Services platforms, your communications environment becomes part of a secure, resilient technology strategy built for long-term success.
Cloud-based communications that combine voice, messaging, video, presence, and collaboration into one integrated platform.
Modern cloud and on-premises business phone solutions designed for reliability, flexibility, and professional communications.
Enable enterprise-grade calling directly within Microsoft Teams, bringing voice and collaboration together in one familiar workspace.
Integrate Microsoft Teams with enterprise telephony services while maintaining flexibility, control, and advanced calling capabilities.
Modern voice connectivity that supports scalable business communications while reducing infrastructure complexity and improving flexibility.
Reliable conferencing solutions that support productive meetings between employees, customers, partners, and remote teams.
Integrated video collaboration platforms that improve communication across offices, remote locations, and hybrid work environments.
Unified communications platforms support organizations with multiple offices, distributed workforces, and geographically dispersed teams.
Business communications should connect people—not create complexity.
Voice, messaging, conferencing, and collaboration integrated into one communications environment.
Flexible communication solutions designed for office-based, remote, and hybrid employees.
Specialized experience integrating Teams Calling and Direct Routing into modern business environments.
Enterprise-grade communications designed for availability, security, and operational continuity.
Communications working seamlessly with Managed IT Services, Network & Connectivity, and Cloud Infrastructure.
Communication platforms designed to scale alongside your organization.
Understand how your employees communicate, collaborate, and support customers across offices, remote locations, and mobile environments.
Develop a communications strategy that combines voice, collaboration, conferencing, Microsoft Teams, and UCaaS technologies aligned with your business goals.
Implement communication platforms, migrate users, integrate collaboration tools, and configure business communications with minimal disruption.
Provide ongoing administration, monitoring, user support, updates, and optimization to keep your communications environment performing reliably.
Expand capabilities, support new locations, integrate emerging collaboration technologies, and continually improve the employee communication experience.
What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.
Reliable business connectivity providing the network foundation modern communications platforms depend on.Explore Internet & Connectivity
Operational support ensuring communication platforms remain secure, available, and fully supported.Explore Managed IT Services
Cloud environments supporting scalable communications platforms, collaboration tools, and future workplace technologies.Explore Cloud Infrastructure
Modern business depends on more than making phone calls.
Whether you're replacing legacy phone systems, implementing Microsoft Teams Calling, supporting hybrid work, or modernizing your communications platform, Uniserve helps you create an environment where employees collaborate more effectively and customers stay connected.
Speak with one of our communications specialists to discover how a modern communications strategy can improve productivity, simplify collaboration, and support the future of your business.