Network & Connectivity
Reliable internet, business communications, structured cabling, SD-WAN, physical security, and audio visual solutions that connect people, offices, and operations.Explore Network & Connectivity
Technology should help your business move faster—not create more complexity. Uniserve delivers proactive Managed IT Services that combine IT support, cybersecurity, infrastructure management, business continuity, and strategic guidance through one integrated service model. Instead of coordinating multiple technology providers, you work with one accountable partner focused on keeping your business secure, productive, and prepared for what's next.
Managing technology through multiple vendors often leads to inconsistent support, security gaps, delayed response times, and unclear accountability.
Uniserve simplifies IT by bringing together managed infrastructure, cybersecurity, networking, cloud services, business continuity, and strategic technology planning under one experienced team. Rather than reacting when problems occur, we continuously monitor, maintain, and improve your environment to help prevent issues before they impact your business.
For more than 30 years, Canadian organizations have trusted Uniserve to deliver dependable technology services backed by local expertise, national infrastructure, and a commitment to long-term partnerships.
When every aspect of your technology environment is supported through one integrated team, decisions become faster, communication becomes clearer, and accountability never becomes someone else's responsibility.
Every organization has different operational requirements, but the objective remains the same: reliable technology that supports business growth. Our Managed IT Services are organized into five integrated service areas.
Responsive service desk support combined with proactive monitoring, patch management, workstation management, server administration, and day-to-day infrastructure management that keeps your organization productive.
Protect your business with layered security services including endpoint protection, threat monitoring, vulnerability management, email security, security awareness, and ongoing risk reduction.
Prepare for the unexpected with resilient backup solutions, disaster recovery planning, business continuity strategies, and recovery processes designed to minimize downtime.
Technology decisions should support business strategy. Our virtual CIO services provide long-term planning, budgeting, technology roadmaps, Al adoption guidance, and executive-level advisory services.
Gain visibility into your technology environment through reporting, governance, compliance support, documentation, lifecycle planning, and ongoing operational reviews.
Managed IT is about more than resolving support tickets.
It's about having one experienced partner responsible for the ongoing health, performance, security, and evolution of your entire technology environment.
From daily user support to long-term strategic planning, Uniserve delivers integrated services designed around accountability, operational excellence, and measurable business outcomes.
Supporting Canadian businesses for more than three decades.
Local teams supported by offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Waterloo.
Managed IT, cybersecurity, networking, cloud, and data centre services delivered through one accountable partner.
Continuous monitoring, preventative maintenance, and ongoing optimization help reduce disruptions before they affect your business.
Technology planning aligned with business objectives—not just technical requirements.
Scalable services that evolve as your organization expands, adopts new technologies, or enters new markets.
As organizations grow, technology becomes increasingly interconnected. That's why Managed IT Services are only one part of Uniserve's integrated technology platform.
Because networking, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and managed services all operate together, our clients benefit from one strategic roadmap rather than disconnected technology decisions.
As your business grows, technology should become an enabler—not another management challenge.
Because Managed IT Services operate alongside Network & Connectivity and Data Centre & Cloud, every technology decision becomes part of a coordinated long-term strategy rather than a collection of disconnected projects.
The result is fewer vendors, clearer communication, stronger operational performance, and one team accountable for helping your business succeed.
What’s new, what’s next, and what actually matters for your business. Stay in the loop with the Resource Hub.
Reliable internet, business communications, structured cabling, SD-WAN, physical security, and audio visual solutions that connect people, offices, and operations.Explore Network & Connectivity
Canadian data centres, cloud infrastructure, storage, compute, virtualization, and business continuity services designed for secure, scalable growth.Explore Data Centre & Cloud
Whether you're evaluating a single service or looking for a long-term technology partner, Uniserve can help you simplify operations, reduce complexity, and build an infrastructure platform that supports your business today and prepares you for tomorrow.
Speak with one of our technology specialists to explore the right solution for your organization.